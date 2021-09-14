Swiss National Bank Sells 7,000 Shares of New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR)

Swiss National Bank cut its stake in New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 212,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.22% of New Jersey Resources worth $8,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new position in shares of New Jersey Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of New Jersey Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of New Jersey Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of New Jersey Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 210.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,666 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,807 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NJR opened at $36.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.84. New Jersey Resources Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.87 and a fifty-two week high of $44.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.52.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $367.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $371.53 million. New Jersey Resources had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The business’s revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that New Jersey Resources Co. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.3325 per share. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 17th. New Jersey Resources’s payout ratio is presently 64.56%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NJR shares. Bank of America lowered shares of New Jersey Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of New Jersey Resources from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet lowered shares of New Jersey Resources from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of New Jersey Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, New Jersey Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.60.

In other news, VP Timothy F. Shea sold 10,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.35, for a total transaction of $413,541.35. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 58,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,415,088.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

New Jersey Resources Corp. is a holding company. The firm provides safe and reliable natural gas and clean energy services, including transportation, distribution, asset management and home services. It operates through the following segments: New Jersey Natural Gas, NJR Clean Energy Ventures, NJR Energy Services, NJR Midstream, and NJR Home Services.

