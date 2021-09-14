Swiss National Bank Sells 8,000 Shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX)

Swiss National Bank cut its position in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 349,700 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.21% of BOX worth $8,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in BOX by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,874 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in BOX by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 71,088 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in BOX by 73.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,791 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BOX by 15.4% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,883 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BOX by 5.3% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,683 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. 78.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BOX has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised BOX from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Raymond James lifted their target price on BOX from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on BOX in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BOX presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.33.

BOX stock opened at $23.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of -101.73 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.56. Box, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.07 and a 52 week high of $27.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The software maker reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $214.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.01 million. BOX had a negative return on equity of 48.70% and a negative net margin of 4.13%. BOX’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Box, Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BOX news, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 14,889 shares of BOX stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.77, for a total value of $383,689.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of BOX stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.59, for a total value of $353,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,182,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,904,611. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 59,889 shares of company stock worth $1,490,090. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Box, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, box governance, box zones, box relay, box shuttle, box keysafe and automations.

