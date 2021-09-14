Swiss National Bank Sells 8,300 Shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA)

Swiss National Bank reduced its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 464,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,300 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.22% of Sabra Health Care REIT worth $8,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SBRA. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 113,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,209,000 after buying an additional 30,805 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 78,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 53,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $922,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 77,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 2,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 71,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 9,797 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.32% of the company’s stock.

SBRA has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sabra Health Care REIT presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.38.

Shares of Sabra Health Care REIT stock opened at $16.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.21 and a 200 day moving average of $17.59. The firm has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -181.65 and a beta of 1.50. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.86 and a 1 year high of $19.01.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.98). Sabra Health Care REIT had a negative return on equity of 0.75% and a negative net margin of 4.25%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 16th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.34%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s payout ratio is 68.97%.

Sabra Health Care REIT Profile

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc engages in managing and investing in healthcare-related real estate properties. It focuses on the acquisition, financing and owning real estate property to be leased to third party tenants in the healthcare sector. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

