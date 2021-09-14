Swiss National Bank Trims Stock Holdings in Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its holdings in Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 70,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.21% of Cardlytics worth $8,885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in Cardlytics by 2.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,284,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,327,000 after purchasing an additional 72,847 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Cardlytics by 17.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,399,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,221,000 after purchasing an additional 350,590 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Cardlytics by 28.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,866,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,781,000 after purchasing an additional 415,452 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Cardlytics by 25.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,034,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,436,000 after purchasing an additional 211,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in Cardlytics by 9.9% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 857,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,097,000 after purchasing an additional 77,265 shares in the last quarter. 94.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CDLX. Zacks Investment Research increased their target price on Cardlytics to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Cardlytics from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet cut Cardlytics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Cardlytics from $160.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cardlytics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.00.

In other news, Director John V. Balen acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $89.85 per share, for a total transaction of $89,850.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 32,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,883,915.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Scott D. Grimes sold 2,000 shares of Cardlytics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.80, for a total value of $193,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 372,619 shares of company stock worth $32,438,256 and have sold 26,802 shares worth $2,996,801. 6.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ CDLX opened at $92.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.13 and a beta of 2.54. Cardlytics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.89 and a fifty-two week high of $161.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $58.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.23 million. Cardlytics had a negative net margin of 41.88% and a negative return on equity of 15.50%. As a group, analysts forecast that Cardlytics, Inc. will post -2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Cardlytics Profile

Cardlytics, Inc engages in the development of marketing solutions through its purchase intelligence platform. It operates through the Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions segments. The Cardlytics Direct segment represents its proprietary native bank advertising channel. The Other Platform Solutions segment includes solutions that enable marketers and marketing service providers to leverage the power of purchase intelligence outside the banking channel.

