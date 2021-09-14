Swiss Re AG (OTCMKTS:SSREF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Swiss Re AG (OTCMKTS:SSREF) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $95.50.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Swiss Re in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Swiss Re in a research note on Sunday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Swiss Re in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Commerzbank cut shares of Swiss Re to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Swiss Re to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 6th.

Shares of SSREF remained flat at $$91.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. Swiss Re has a 1 year low of $68.72 and a 1 year high of $101.64. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.28.

Swiss Re AG engages in the provision of reinsurance, insurance and other insurance-based forms of risk transfer. It operates through the following segments: Property and Casualty Reinsurance, Life and Health Reinsurance, Corporate Solutions, Life Capital, and Group Items. The Property and Casualty segment comprises of the business lines property, casualty including motor, and specialty.

