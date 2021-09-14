Swiss Water Decaffeinated Coffee Inc. (TSE:TPK) Director Acquires C$12,138.72 in Stock

Swiss Water Decaffeinated Coffee Inc. (TSE:TPK) Director Roland Veit purchased 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$3.19 per share, for a total transaction of C$12,138.72. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 111,500 shares in the company, valued at C$356,175.60.

Roland Veit also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 10th, Roland Veit purchased 900 shares of Swiss Water Decaffeinated Coffee stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$3.18 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,864.86.

On Tuesday, June 22nd, Roland Veit purchased 9,300 shares of Swiss Water Decaffeinated Coffee stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$3.19 per share, for a total transaction of C$29,707.92.

TSE:TPK traded up C$0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$5.50. 5,097 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,001. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 4.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.98. The firm has a market capitalization of C$49.84 million and a P/E ratio of 18.03. Swiss Water Decaffeinated Coffee Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$5.01 and a fifty-two week high of C$7.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$5.50.

Ten Peaks Coffee Company Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty coffee company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It decaffeinates and sells green coffee to specialty roaster retailers, specialty coffee importers, and commercial coffee roasters. The company uses the SWISS WATER process to decaffeinate green coffee without the use of chemicals.

