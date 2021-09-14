Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) Insider Teresa A. Borden Sells 50,000 Shares

Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) insider Teresa A. Borden sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total value of $1,308,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE SWCH traded down $0.10 on Tuesday, reaching $26.10. 1,301,416 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,262,053. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The company has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.69 and a beta of 0.75. Switch, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.38 and a 12 month high of $26.85.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $141.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.03 million. Switch had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 4.62%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Switch, Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.0525 per share. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. This is an increase from Switch’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Switch’s dividend payout ratio is 100.00%.

SWCH has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Switch from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Cowen raised Switch from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James raised Switch from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays upped their target price on Switch from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Switch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.90.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SWCH. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Switch by 1.3% in the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 49,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Switch by 5.4% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Switch by 16.2% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 8,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Switch by 13.1% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 11,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Switch by 18.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.66% of the company’s stock.

Switch Company Profile

Switch, Inc (Nevada) engages in the provision of technology infrastructure. It specializes in the development of digital platforms for digital media companies, cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, and telecommunications providers. The firm’s products include Switch CONNECT and Switch SAFE.

