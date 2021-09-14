SWYFT (SWYFTT) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $5,861.00

SWYFT (CURRENCY:SWYFTT) traded 32.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 14th. SWYFT has a total market capitalization of $87,081.12 and $5,861.00 worth of SWYFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SWYFT coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000262 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, SWYFT has traded up 35.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.13 or 0.00063995 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002125 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002849 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $67.40 or 0.00143168 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.79 or 0.00014423 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002125 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $390.06 or 0.00828552 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.61 or 0.00043773 BTC.

SWYFT is a coin. SWYFT’s total supply is 750,000 coins and its circulating supply is 706,940 coins. The official website for SWYFT is swyft.network . The Reddit community for SWYFT is https://reddit.com/r/SwyftNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SWYFT’s official message board is medium.com/swyft-network . SWYFT’s official Twitter account is @OfficialSwyft and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Swyft was formed on November 20th, 2018, looking to solve the most common problems facing cryptocurrency adoption across the globe. Its vision is to not only enhance the user experience with any ability to earn a passive income but to also create the most compelling cryptocurrency ecosystem of the 21st century by driving the world's transition to a digital currency economy. This will be delivered through DApp (smart contract) design, payment gateways via platform modules and marketplace deployment. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SWYFT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SWYFT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SWYFT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

