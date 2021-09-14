SYNC Network Price Tops $0.0293 (SYNC)

SYNC Network (CURRENCY:SYNC) traded 4.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 14th. SYNC Network has a market cap of $3.51 million and approximately $14,100.00 worth of SYNC Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SYNC Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0293 or 0.00000063 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, SYNC Network has traded 7.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $202.45 or 0.00432852 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001208 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00004365 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002341 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00006766 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $535.64 or 0.01145225 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 720.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000075 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000225 BTC.

About SYNC Network

SYNC Network is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on September 5th, 2020. SYNC Network’s total supply is 153,735,392 coins and its circulating supply is 120,083,562 coins. SYNC Network’s official website is syncbond.com . SYNC Network’s official message board is medium.com/zendettapicks/ze-fi-sync-network-ama-recap-e5ad56442ed4 . SYNC Network’s official Twitter account is @synclub and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SYNC Network is https://reddit.com/r/SyncNetworkOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SYNC Network incentivizes liquidity providers with tradable high reward-generating NFTs called CryptoBonds for locking up their liquidity pool tokens. The SYNC Network is a two-contract project, composed of the SYNC (ERC-20) contract and the Crypto Bond ERC-721 contract. SYNC tokens have an undefined total supply with inflationary and deflationary attributes through the interactions with Crypto Bond creators. “

SYNC Network Coin Trading

