Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) Shares Purchased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) by 9.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,307 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,154 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Synovus Financial were worth $3,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in Synovus Financial by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 31,272 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Synovus Financial by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,308,414 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,413,000 after purchasing an additional 232,044 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Synovus Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $703,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Synovus Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp boosted its stake in Synovus Financial by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 7,720 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531 shares during the period. 76.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Synovus Financial alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $54.50 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Synovus Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.15.

Shares of SNV opened at $40.83 on Tuesday. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $19.39 and a 52-week high of $50.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.20. The firm has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of 10.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.62.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $488.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $486.99 million. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 28.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Synovus Financial’s payout ratio is 54.77%.

In other Synovus Financial news, EVP Mark G. Holladay sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.13, for a total value of $64,695.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,579,130.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Synovus Financial

Synovus Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services (FMS). The Community Banking business segment serves customers using a relationship-based approach through its branch, ATM, commercial, and private wealth network in addition to mobile, Internet, and telephone banking.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV).

Receive News & Ratings for Synovus Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synovus Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.