T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Bought by Ethic Inc.

Ethic Inc. grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,271 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,158 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $2,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMUS. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 7.6% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 43,390 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,284,000 after acquiring an additional 3,056 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 32.4% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 112,819 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $14,135,000 after acquiring an additional 27,590 shares during the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 102.7% in the first quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 129,540 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $16,230,000 after acquiring an additional 65,632 shares during the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 48.4% in the first quarter. Senator Investment Group LP now owns 1,410,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $176,659,000 after acquiring an additional 460,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 178.1% in the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 204,028 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $25,561,000 after acquiring an additional 130,652 shares during the last quarter. 38.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS opened at $130.02 on Tuesday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.56 and a fifty-two week high of $150.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $162.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.67 and a beta of 0.55.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.26. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 7.41%. The business had revenue of $19.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other T-Mobile US news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.63, for a total transaction of $2,852,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP David A. Miller sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.31, for a total value of $429,930.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $175.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $160.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $175.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, T-Mobile US presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.04.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

