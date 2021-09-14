T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Holdings Trimmed by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 301,054 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 9,649 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.13% of T. Rowe Price Group worth $59,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TROW. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,763,844 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $646,366,000 after buying an additional 857,716 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,568,862 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,186,416,000 after purchasing an additional 597,301 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 83.9% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 641,923 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $110,154,000 after purchasing an additional 292,799 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,459,956 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,451,729,000 after purchasing an additional 283,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GenTrust LLC lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 116,336 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $19,939,000 after purchasing an additional 232,672 shares during the last quarter. 71.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TROW opened at $216.73 on Tuesday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $121.58 and a 52 week high of $224.55. The firm has a market cap of $49.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $211.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $193.37.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.11. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 41.93% and a return on equity of 35.82%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 12.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is 45.09%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TROW. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. lifted their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $183.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, T. Rowe Price Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.62.

In other news, VP Sebastien Page sold 7,667 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.95, for a total value of $1,694,023.65. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 35,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,785,173.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary K. Bush sold 1,853 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.87, for a total transaction of $357,388.11. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,002,021.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 18,670 shares of company stock worth $3,979,627. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a financial services holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management services through its subsidiaries. It provides an array of company sponsored U.S. mutual funds, other sponsored pooled investment vehicles, sub advisory services, separate account management, recordkeeping, and related services to individuals, advisors, institutions, financial intermediaries, and retirement plan sponsors.

