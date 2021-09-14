TaaS Trading Down 5.2% Over Last Week (TAAS)

TaaS (CURRENCY:TAAS) traded 18.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 14th. One TaaS coin can now be bought for $0.84 or 0.00008035 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, TaaS has traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar. TaaS has a total market capitalization of $6.81 million and $758.00 worth of TaaS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About TaaS

TaaS (TAAS) is a coin. It was first traded on March 22nd, 2017. TaaS’s total supply is 8,146,001 coins. The Reddit community for TaaS is /r/taasfund . TaaS’s official Twitter account is @TaaSfund and its Facebook page is accessible here . TaaS’s official website is taas.fund

According to CryptoCompare, “TaaS stands for Token as a Service. It is an investment fund designed to ease the process of investing in blockchain markets. TaaS will be an active player across blockchain markets, investing in cryptocurrencies and tokens. The TAAS tokens are built on a profit-sharing Ethereum smart contract. Every 3 months, a designated smart contract will disperse 50% of TaaS fund profits, equally spread out over the number of outstanding tokens. Intuitively, it implies that investors with a larger share of tokens will receive a higher return. “

TaaS Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TaaS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TaaS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TaaS using one of the exchanges listed above.

