Table Trac (OTCMKTS:TBTC) Stock Price Up 0.3%

Table Trac, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TBTC) rose 0.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.51 and last traded at $3.51. Approximately 4,260 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 7% from the average daily volume of 3,979 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.50.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.22.

About Table Trac (OTCMKTS:TBTC)

Table Trac, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of casino management systems. It develops a proprietary information and management system that automates and monitors the operations of casino table game operations. Its primary product is Casino Trac, a full-featured casino management system for guest rewards and loyalty club, marketing analysis, guest service, promotions, administration, vault and cage management, and audit and accounting tasks.

