Taboola.com, Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Taboola.com, Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.83.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TBLA. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Taboola.com in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Taboola.com in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Taboola.com in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna initiated coverage on Taboola.com in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a “positive” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Taboola.com in a report on Monday, July 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Taboola.com alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atreides Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Taboola.com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,504,000. Berylson Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taboola.com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,540,000. Ion Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Taboola.com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $24,101,000. Cannell Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taboola.com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,683,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp acquired a new position in shares of Taboola.com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $245,000.

TBLA stock opened at $8.84 on Tuesday. Taboola.com has a twelve month low of $7.75 and a twelve month high of $11.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.18.

Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($1.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($1.16). The company had revenue of $329.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.50 million. Analysts anticipate that Taboola.com will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

About Taboola.com

Taboola.com, Ltd. operates a content discovery and native advertising platform for people, advertisers, and digital properties. It offers Taboola, a platform that helps people to find relevant content online, matching them with news stories, articles, blogs, videos, apps, products, and other content they want to explore; helps advertisers promote their brand to their audience; and provides new engagement and monetization opportunities to publishers, mobile carriers, and other digital properties.

Recommended Story: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Taboola.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taboola.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.