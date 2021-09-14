Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA) Now Covered by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 58.37% from the stock’s previous close.

TBLA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Taboola.com in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Taboola.com in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Taboola.com in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of Taboola.com in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a “positive” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Taboola.com in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.83.

Get Taboola.com alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ TBLA opened at $8.84 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.18. Taboola.com has a 1 year low of $7.75 and a 1 year high of $11.44.

Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($1.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($1.16). The company had revenue of $329.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Taboola.com will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atreides Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Taboola.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,504,000. Berylson Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taboola.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,540,000. Ion Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Taboola.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $24,101,000. Cannell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taboola.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $12,683,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Taboola.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $245,000.

Taboola.com Company Profile

Taboola.com, Ltd. operates a content discovery and native advertising platform for people, advertisers, and digital properties. It offers Taboola, a platform that helps people to find relevant content online, matching them with news stories, articles, blogs, videos, apps, products, and other content they want to explore; helps advertisers promote their brand to their audience; and provides new engagement and monetization opportunities to publishers, mobile carriers, and other digital properties.

Further Reading: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Taboola.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taboola.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.