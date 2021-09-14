Tadpole Finance (TAD) Market Cap Reaches $2.57 Million

Tadpole Finance (CURRENCY:TAD) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 14th. Tadpole Finance has a market capitalization of $2.57 million and $13,264.00 worth of Tadpole Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tadpole Finance coin can now be bought for about $11.15 or 0.00023651 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Tadpole Finance has traded down 6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002123 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002310 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.86 or 0.00078213 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $57.51 or 0.00122020 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.44 or 0.00179165 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,256.85 or 1.00265927 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,402.78 or 0.07219751 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $409.89 or 0.00869677 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002869 BTC.

Tadpole Finance Profile

Tadpole Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 230,376 coins. Tadpole Finance’s official message board is medium.com/@tadpolefinance/announcing-tadpole-finance-a680dca8ff9b . Tadpole Finance’s official Twitter account is @TadpoleFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Tadpole Finance is tadpole.finance/index.html

