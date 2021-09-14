Tael Market Capitalization Reaches $5.54 Million (WABI)

Tael (CURRENCY:WABI) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 14th. During the last seven days, Tael has traded 24.2% lower against the dollar. Tael has a total market capitalization of $5.54 million and approximately $775,262.00 worth of Tael was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tael coin can currently be purchased for $0.0621 or 0.00000439 BTC on popular exchanges including $24.72, $45.75, $6.32 and $7.20.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.59 or 0.00064830 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002120 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002833 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.68 or 0.00143443 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002120 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.53 or 0.00013849 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $383.99 or 0.00813847 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.74 or 0.00043960 BTC.

Tael Coin Profile

WABI is a coin. Its genesis date was December 9th, 2017. Tael’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 89,199,999 coins. Tael’s official Twitter account is @wabiico and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Tael is https://reddit.com/r/WabiToken

According to CryptoCompare, “WABI is a digital token used in the WABI ecosystem of verifiable safe consumer products. Consumer goods inside the ecosystem are secured from counterfeit attempts through banking-level, tamper-proof NFC smart-labels, which are linked to their digital representations on the blockchain. Consumers touch the label with their smartphones to verify a product’s authenticity, discover the product’s journey along the supply chain and are rewarded for their purchases with the WABI token. WABI is used as a payment method across the WABI ecosystem and its partners, with tens of thousands of mainstream users throughout China. “

Tael Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tael directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tael should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tael using one of the exchanges listed above.

