Talaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TALS) Shares Up 6.3%

Talaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TALS)’s stock price shot up 6.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $12.92 and last traded at $12.92. 7 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 115,908 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.15.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TALS. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Talaris Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Talaris Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Talaris Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Talaris Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Talaris Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.25.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.52.

Talaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TALS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.15). On average, analysts anticipate that Talaris Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Talaris Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Talaris Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $78,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Talaris Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $146,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Talaris Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $181,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Talaris Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $193,000. 62.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Talaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TALS)

Talaris Therapeutics, Inc operates as a late-clinical stage cell therapy company in the United States. The company engages in developing a method of allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation to transform the standard of care in solid organ transplantation and severe autoimmune diseases, as well as severe non-malignant blood, immune, and metabolic disorders.

