Tap (XTP) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $402,481.00

Tap (CURRENCY:XTP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 14th. One Tap coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Tap has a market cap of $1.18 million and $402,481.00 worth of Tap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Tap has traded 9.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Tap alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.00 or 0.00062306 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002149 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002803 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.13 or 0.00144209 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002149 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00013414 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 20% higher against the dollar and now trades at $378.80 or 0.00813722 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.20 or 0.00043403 BTC.

About Tap

XTP is a coin. It was first traded on December 18th, 2019. Tap’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,231,911,016 coins. Tap’s official Twitter account is @tapofficial1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Tap’s official message board is medium.com/stp-network/tap-xtp-listed-on-bittrex-global-9f91b457996d . The Reddit community for Tap is https://reddit.com/r/TAP_Official . Tap’s official website is www.tap.global

According to CryptoCompare, “Tap offers one-stop services for cryptocurrency participants and aims to remove financial boundaries by supporting connections with banks and exchanges. After depositing fiat currency into the TAP app, users can trade various cryptocurrencies on various exchanges using one app and a single KYC process. Users can also send any crypto asset to anyone in the world for free and the asset can be used by the recipient instantly. “

Buying and Selling Tap

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.