Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Shares Acquired by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) by 141.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,841 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 17,478 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $1,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,085 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in Targa Resources by 84.1% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 801 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in Targa Resources by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 21,206 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $943,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co boosted its stake in Targa Resources by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 2,796 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC boosted its stake in Targa Resources by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 32,465 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Targa Resources alerts:

Shares of TRGP opened at $44.74 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $10.23 billion, a PE ratio of 55.93 and a beta of 3.10. Targa Resources Corp. has a 52-week low of $13.08 and a 52-week high of $49.20.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.10%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Targa Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.40.

About Targa Resources

Targa Resources Corp. provides midstream natural gas and natural gas liquids services. It also provides gathering, storing, and terminaling crude oil and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products. It operates through the following business segments: Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

Recommended Story: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Targa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Targa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.