Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) Shares Gap Down to $69.59

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TARO)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $69.59, but opened at $67.80. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries shares last traded at $67.60, with a volume of 186 shares traded.
Several research firms recently commented on TARO. TheStreet upgraded Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.
The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.87 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $70.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.70.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 120.8% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $213,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $222,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $246,000. 12.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO)
Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. engages in the development, manufacturing and marketing of prescribed and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products in the U.S., Canada and Israel. Its products include semi-solids formulations, such as creams and ointments and other dosage forms such as liquids, capsules and tablets, in the dermatological and topical, cardiovascular, neuropsychiatric and anti-inflammatory therapeutic categories.
