Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) Shares Gap Down to $69.59

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TARO)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $69.59, but opened at $67.80. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries shares last traded at $67.60, with a volume of 186 shares traded.

Several research firms recently commented on TARO. TheStreet upgraded Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.87 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $70.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.70.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.25. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 5.10%. On average, analysts predict that Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 120.8% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $213,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $222,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $246,000. 12.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO)

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. engages in the development, manufacturing and marketing of prescribed and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products in the U.S., Canada and Israel. Its products include semi-solids formulations, such as creams and ointments and other dosage forms such as liquids, capsules and tablets, in the dermatological and topical, cardiovascular, neuropsychiatric and anti-inflammatory therapeutic categories.

