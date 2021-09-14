TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) Lowered to Neutral at Bank of America

TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $65.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $42.00. Bank of America‘s price target points to a potential upside of 7.28% from the stock’s current price.

TASK has been the topic of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of TaskUs in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on TaskUs in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. William Blair began coverage on TaskUs in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on TaskUs in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on TaskUs in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.88.

NASDAQ TASK opened at $60.59 on Tuesday. TaskUs has a 12 month low of $26.66 and a 12 month high of $75.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.48.

TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $180.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. TaskUs’s quarterly revenue was up 57.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that TaskUs will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TASK. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TaskUs in the second quarter worth approximately $342,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of TaskUs during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,680,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TaskUs during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,439,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of TaskUs during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,934,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of TaskUs during the second quarter valued at approximately $342,000. 19.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TaskUs Company Profile

TaskUs, Inc provides outsourcing services to Internet companies worldwide. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through digital channels; and other solutions, including customer care services for new product or market launches, trust and safety solutions, and customer acquisition solutions.

