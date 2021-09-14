Taylor Maritime Investments (LON:TMIP) Trading Down 0%

Taylor Maritime Investments Limited (LON:TMIP)’s stock price traded down 0% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 99 ($1.29) and last traded at GBX 99.63 ($1.30). 408,039 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 200% from the average session volume of 135,892 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 99.67 ($1.30).

The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 89.56.

In related news, insider Edward Buttery bought 40,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 123 ($1.61) per share, for a total transaction of £49,938 ($65,244.32).

See Also: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Maritime Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Maritime Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.