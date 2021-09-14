Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) Trading Up 3.4%

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA) shares were up 3.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $21.05 and last traded at $21.05. Approximately 51 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 126,040 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.36.

Several research analysts have recently commented on TSHA shares. Chardan Capital lowered their target price on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $67.50 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.31.

The stock has a market cap of $798.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.69.

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by ($0.25). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. will post -4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Taysha Gene Therapies news, CFO Kamran Alam sold 11,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.35, for a total value of $194,198.55. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 319,928 shares in the company, valued at $5,550,750.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 41.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 79.6% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 8,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 23.7% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 17,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 3,373 shares during the last quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. raised its stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 9.0% during the first quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 2,179,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,234,000 after acquiring an additional 179,000 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 40.0% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,119,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,719,000 after acquiring an additional 319,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies during the first quarter valued at $248,000. 46.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; and TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome.

