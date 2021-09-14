TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP) Senior Officer Sells C$523,604.36 in Stock

TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) Senior Officer Patrick M. Keys sold 8,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$62.75, for a total transaction of C$523,604.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,136,316.84.

Shares of TSE:TRP traded down C$0.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$62.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,258,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,052,174. The firm has a market capitalization of C$61.09 billion and a PE ratio of 30.45. TC Energy Co. has a twelve month low of C$50.61 and a twelve month high of C$65.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$60.78 and a 200 day moving average of C$60.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.89.

Get TC Energy alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TRP. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$74.00 price target on shares of TC Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$66.00 target price on shares of TC Energy in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of TC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from C$75.00 to C$63.00 in a research report on Monday. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$67.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of TC Energy to C$77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TC Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$68.50.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 93,400 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

Featured Story: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.