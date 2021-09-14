TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) Stock Price Down 7.8%

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR)’s share price was down 7.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $16.82 and last traded at $16.92. Approximately 6,336 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 422,218 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.35.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TCRR shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on TCR2 Therapeutics from $53.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on TCR2 Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

The stock has a market cap of $661.94 million, a P/E ratio of -7.37 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.99 and a 200 day moving average of $19.04.

TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.04). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in TCR2 Therapeutics by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 56,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 10,331.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 156,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,570,000 after acquiring an additional 155,079 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 65,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 4,524 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $270,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

About TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR)

TCR2 Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage cell therapy company, which engages in the development of biological drugs and engineering T-cells for cancer therapy. It also involves in the research and collaboration with academic laboratories and industry partners in the field of T-cell immunology, cell therapy, gene editing, and process development.

