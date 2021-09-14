TCV Acquisition (NASDAQ:TCVA) Sees Large Volume Increase

TCV Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TCVA) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 2,172 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 95,717 shares.The stock last traded at $9.85 and had previously closed at $9.88.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.89.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in TCV Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. III Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of TCV Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TCV Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $99,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of TCV Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new stake in shares of TCV Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $118,000. 67.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TCV Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

