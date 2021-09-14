TD Securities Cuts Interfor (TSE:IFP) Price Target to C$42.00

Interfor (TSE:IFP) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at TD Securities from C$45.00 to C$42.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a “na” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 50.97% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on IFP. CIBC decreased their price target on Interfor from C$40.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Interfor to C$47.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Raymond James set a C$61.00 price target on Interfor and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, August 8th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on Interfor from C$49.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Friday, September 3rd.

IFP stock traded down C$1.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$27.82. The stock had a trading volume of 276,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 517,673. Interfor has a 1-year low of C$14.46 and a 1-year high of C$38.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$26.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$29.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.04, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a current ratio of 4.48. The stock has a market cap of C$1.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.93.

In other Interfor news, Senior Officer Richard Pozzebon acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$26.19 per share, for a total transaction of C$78,570.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$108,583.74. Also, Director Ian Fillinger purchased 3,800 shares of Interfor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$26.41 per share, for a total transaction of C$100,358.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,604,935.70.

Interfor Company Profile

Interfor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells wood products in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers lumber products for decking, fascia and trims, framings, furniture, industrial packaging, Japan Zairai, millworks, paneling, sidings, trusses, and windows and doors.

