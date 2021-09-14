TD Securities Initiates Coverage on Firm Capital Mortgage Investment (TSE:FC)

Equities researchers at TD Securities assumed coverage on shares of Firm Capital Mortgage Investment (TSE:FC) in a research note issued on Monday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a C$16.50 price target on the stock. TD Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 7.63% from the stock’s previous close.

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment stock traded up C$0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$15.33. 12,931 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,516. The company has a market cap of C$477.94 million and a P/E ratio of 16.59. Firm Capital Mortgage Investment has a twelve month low of C$11.41 and a twelve month high of C$15.60. The company has a quick ratio of 12.32, a current ratio of 12.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$15.22 and a 200-day moving average of C$14.69.

In related news, Director Victoria Shali Granovski sold 2,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.75, for a total value of C$42,775.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$154,875. Also, Director Morris Fischtein sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.27, for a total transaction of C$152,714.00. Insiders sold a total of 20,800 shares of company stock worth $315,571 over the last 90 days.

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation, through its mortgage banker, Firm Capital Corporation, provides residential and commercial short-term bridge and conventional real estate finance in Canada. It engages in originating, funding, purchasing, and servicing mortgage investments. The company offers mortgage services, such as real estate financing, real estate investment financing, capital market, and loan servicing and advisory services; lending programs, including construction and development lending, investment property financing, short term lending, bridge finance, mezzanine and equity investments, capital market facilities, residential and non-conventional house lending, and condominium capital improvement loans, as well as special situation loans; and various types of lending facilities to mortgage brokers.

