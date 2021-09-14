Canfor (TSE:CFP) Price Target Increased to C$39.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Canfor (TSE:CFP) had its price objective raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$37.00 to C$39.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “na” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 49.20% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CFP. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Canfor from C$42.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a C$50.00 price target on shares of Canfor in a report on Sunday, August 1st. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$34.00 price objective on shares of Canfor in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$45.00 target price on shares of Canfor in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$41.00.

Get Canfor alerts:

TSE CFP traded down C$1.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$26.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 261,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 428,801. Canfor has a 1 year low of C$14.64 and a 1 year high of C$35.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.15. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$25.92 and its 200-day moving average price is C$27.67.

Canfor Corporation operates as an integrated forest products company in Canada, Asia, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Lumber, and Pulp and Paper segments. The company manufactures and sells finger-jointed lumber, higher-grade MSR lumber, premium one-inch boards, engineered wood products, wood chips, wood pellets, logs, strength-rated trusses, beams, and tongue-and-groove timber, as well as generates green energy.

Featured Story: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for Canfor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canfor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.