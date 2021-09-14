Team17 Group (LON:TM17) Earns Buy Rating from Shore Capital

Team17 Group (LON:TM17)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a report released on Tuesday, LSE.Co.UK reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on TM17. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 850 ($11.11) target price on shares of Team17 Group in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 760 ($9.93) target price on shares of Team17 Group in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Team17 Group to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 850 ($11.11) target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 774.60 ($10.12).

Shares of LON:TM17 opened at GBX 785 ($10.26) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £1.03 billion and a PE ratio of 46.73. The company has a current ratio of 4.53, a quick ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Team17 Group has a twelve month low of GBX 382 ($4.99) and a twelve month high of GBX 900 ($11.76). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 798.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 750.91.

In other news, insider Martin Hellawell bought 10,000 shares of Team17 Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 800 ($10.45) per share, for a total transaction of £80,000 ($104,520.51).

Team17 Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, develops video games label for independent developers worldwide. The company develops and publishes owned and third-party IP video games for the digital and physical market. Its portfolio comprises approximately 100 games, including the Worms franchise, Overcooked!, and The Escapists.

