Team17 Group (LON:TM17) Earns Buy Rating from Shore Capital

Team17 Group (LON:TM17)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a report released on Tuesday, LSE.Co.UK reports.
A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on TM17. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 850 ($11.11) target price on shares of Team17 Group in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 760 ($9.93) target price on shares of Team17 Group in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Team17 Group to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 850 ($11.11) target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 774.60 ($10.12).
Shares of LON:TM17 opened at GBX 785 ($10.26) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £1.03 billion and a PE ratio of 46.73. The company has a current ratio of 4.53, a quick ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Team17 Group has a twelve month low of GBX 382 ($4.99) and a twelve month high of GBX 900 ($11.76). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 798.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 750.91.
Team17 Group Company Profile
Team17 Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, develops video games label for independent developers worldwide. The company develops and publishes owned and third-party IP video games for the digital and physical market. Its portfolio comprises approximately 100 games, including the Worms franchise, Overcooked!, and The Escapists.
