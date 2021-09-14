Team17 Group (LON:TM17) Given Buy Rating at Berenberg Bank

Team17 Group (LON:TM17)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Tuesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 900 ($11.76) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 14.65% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other analysts have also recently commented on TM17. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Team17 Group to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 850 ($11.11) target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 760 ($9.93) target price on shares of Team17 Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Team17 Group in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 784.60 ($10.25).
Shares of LON:TM17 traded down GBX 25 ($0.33) during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 785 ($10.26). 472,005 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 420,232. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.03 billion and a PE ratio of 46.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 798.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 750.91. Team17 Group has a 12-month low of GBX 382 ($4.99) and a 12-month high of GBX 900 ($11.76). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 4.53 and a quick ratio of 4.49.
Team17 Group Company Profile
Team17 Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, develops video games label for independent developers worldwide. The company develops and publishes owned and third-party IP video games for the digital and physical market. Its portfolio comprises approximately 100 games, including the Worms franchise, Overcooked!, and The Escapists.
