Team17 Group (LON:TM17) Given Buy Rating at Berenberg Bank

Team17 Group (LON:TM17)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Tuesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 900 ($11.76) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 14.65% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on TM17. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Team17 Group to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 850 ($11.11) target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 760 ($9.93) target price on shares of Team17 Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Team17 Group in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 784.60 ($10.25).

Get Team17 Group alerts:

Shares of LON:TM17 traded down GBX 25 ($0.33) during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 785 ($10.26). 472,005 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 420,232. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.03 billion and a PE ratio of 46.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 798.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 750.91. Team17 Group has a 12-month low of GBX 382 ($4.99) and a 12-month high of GBX 900 ($11.76). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 4.53 and a quick ratio of 4.49.

In related news, insider Martin Hellawell acquired 10,000 shares of Team17 Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 800 ($10.45) per share, with a total value of £80,000 ($104,520.51).

Team17 Group Company Profile

Team17 Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, develops video games label for independent developers worldwide. The company develops and publishes owned and third-party IP video games for the digital and physical market. Its portfolio comprises approximately 100 games, including the Worms franchise, Overcooked!, and The Escapists.

Read More: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Team17 Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Team17 Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.