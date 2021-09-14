TeamViewer AG (OTCMKTS:TMVWY) Short Interest Update

TeamViewer AG (OTCMKTS:TMVWY) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decrease of 91.7% from the August 15th total of 10,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 77,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of TeamViewer in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TeamViewer in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Berenberg Bank set a $16.69 target price on TeamViewer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of TeamViewer in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.69.

Shares of TeamViewer stock traded down $1.00 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.81. 19,774 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,886. TeamViewer has a 52-week low of $15.15 and a 52-week high of $29.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.92.

TeamViewer AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes remote connectivity solutions worldwide. The company's products include TeamViewer, a comprehensive remote access, remote control, and remote support solution that works with every desktop and mobile platform; TeamViewer Tensor, an enterprise remote connectivity cloud platform enabling organizations to deploy a large-scale IT management framework to access, support, and control any device or machine quickly and easily from anywhere at anytime; TeamViewer Pilot that enhances remote support with augmented reality; and TeamViewer IoT, which enables to instantly connect, monitor, and operate machines and devices securely from anywhere.

