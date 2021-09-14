Technip Energies’ (THNPF) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Technip Energies (OTCMKTS:THNPF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Technip Energies in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Technip Energies in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.00.

Get Technip Energies alerts:

THNPF remained flat at $$13.53 during trading on Tuesday. 2 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,441. Technip Energies has a 52 week low of $12.12 and a 52 week high of $18.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.11.

Technip Energies B.V. operates as an engineering & technology company for the energy transition in Europe, Russia, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and the Americas. It focuses on the study, engineering, procurement, construction, and project management of various onshore and offshore facilities related to gas monetization, refining, and chemical processing from biofuels and hydrocarbons.

Recommended Story: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for Technip Energies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Technip Energies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.