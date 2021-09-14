Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) Sees Large Volume Increase

Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 478,229 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 4,959,040 shares.The stock last traded at $25.27 and had previously closed at $24.64.

TECK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James increased their target price on Teck Resources from C$35.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. B. Riley increased their target price on Teck Resources from C$33.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Teck Resources from C$36.00 to C$35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Teck Resources from C$26.50 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Bank of America raised Teck Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.81.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $13.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.56 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.27.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. Teck Resources had a return on equity of 5.02% and a net margin of 1.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 48.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Teck Resources Limited will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.0397 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. Teck Resources’s payout ratio is 21.79%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TECK. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT bought a new position in Teck Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $146,029,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new position in shares of Teck Resources in the 1st quarter worth $106,814,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Teck Resources by 788.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,241,219 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $119,706,000 after purchasing an additional 5,538,688 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Teck Resources by 129.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,740,827 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $109,083,000 after purchasing an additional 2,671,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in shares of Teck Resources in the 2nd quarter worth $50,021,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.45% of the company’s stock.

About Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK)

Teck Resources Ltd. is a resource company, which engages in mining and development of mineral properties. It organized into business units focused on steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, and energy. The firm also offers lead, silver, molybdenum and various specialty and other metals, chemicals and fertilizers.

Further Reading: Moving Average (MA)

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.