Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) Stock Price Down 5.8%

Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS)’s share price dropped 5.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $21.25 and last traded at $21.25. Approximately 5,124 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 321,693 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.56.

TGLS has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Tecnoglass from $15.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tecnoglass in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Tecnoglass from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tecnoglass from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, B. Riley downgraded shares of Tecnoglass from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.17.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 19.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.71.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $121.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.77 million. Tecnoglass had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 29.50%. Analysts forecast that Tecnoglass Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.027 per share. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Tecnoglass’s payout ratio is presently 13.92%.

In other news, Director Martha L. Byorum sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.46, for a total value of $195,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGLS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Tecnoglass by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 174,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 17,817 shares during the period. Boston Partners bought a new stake in Tecnoglass during the 1st quarter worth approximately $807,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in Tecnoglass during the 1st quarter worth approximately $174,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Tecnoglass by 50,549.3% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 759,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,129,000 after buying an additional 758,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA raised its position in shares of Tecnoglass by 22.2% during the first quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 834,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,032,000 after buying an additional 151,884 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.79% of the company’s stock.

Tecnoglass Company Profile

Tecnoglass, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacturing, distribution, marketing, and installation of specification architectural glass and windows products sold to the construction industry. It operates through the following geographical segments: Colombia, United States, Panama, and Other.

