Teijin (OTCMKTS:TINLY) Shares Up 0.2%

Shares of Teijin Limited (OTCMKTS:TINLY) shot up 0.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $15.09 and last traded at $15.09. 20,300 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1,454% from the average session volume of 1,306 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.06.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Teijin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.47.

Teijin Ltd. engages in the management of its group companies that are involved in the environment and energy, safety and protection, information and electronics, transportation, and healthcare businesses. It operates through the following segments: Materials, Healthcare, and Others. The Materials segment handles the manufacture and sale of polyester, aramid, and carbon fiber products as well as plastic and resin products from polycarbonate resin and polyester film.

