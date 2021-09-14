Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) Upgraded by Citigroup to Neutral

Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Telia Company AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Telia Company AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Telia Company AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Telia Company AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays cut Telia Company AB (publ) from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Telia Company AB (publ) has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $9.25.

Shares of TLSNY stock opened at $8.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.80 and a beta of 0.27. Telia Company AB has a one year low of $7.54 and a one year high of $9.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. Telia Company AB (publ) had a negative return on equity of 18.30% and a negative net margin of 14.33%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Telia Company AB will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

Telia Co AB engages in the provision of network access and telecommunication services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Lithuania, Estonia, and TV and Media. It focuses in the mobile, television, and fixed-line operations. The company was founded in 1853 and is headquartered in Solna, Sweden.

