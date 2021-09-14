Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) Upgraded by Citigroup to Neutral

Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Telia Company AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Telia Company AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Telia Company AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Telia Company AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays cut Telia Company AB (publ) from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Telia Company AB (publ) has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $9.25.
Shares of TLSNY stock opened at $8.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.80 and a beta of 0.27. Telia Company AB has a one year low of $7.54 and a one year high of $9.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.83.
Telia Company AB (publ) Company Profile
Telia Co AB engages in the provision of network access and telecommunication services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Lithuania, Estonia, and TV and Media. It focuses in the mobile, television, and fixed-line operations. The company was founded in 1853 and is headquartered in Solna, Sweden.
