Tellor (TRB) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $35.07 Million

Tellor (CURRENCY:TRB) traded up 5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 14th. One Tellor coin can now be purchased for approximately $54.43 or 0.00116876 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Tellor has traded 6.3% higher against the dollar. Tellor has a total market capitalization of $105.78 million and approximately $35.07 million worth of Tellor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.10 or 0.00062487 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002148 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002815 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $68.17 or 0.00146373 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002148 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.45 or 0.00013839 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $380.62 or 0.00817221 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.23 or 0.00043440 BTC.

About Tellor

TRB is a coin. Its launch date was September 10th, 2019. Tellor’s total supply is 2,020,914 coins and its circulating supply is 1,943,308 coins. Tellor’s official message board is medium.com/@tellor . Tellor’s official website is tellor.io . Tellor’s official Twitter account is @WeAreTellor

According to CryptoCompare, “Tellor is a decentralized Oracle for bringing high-value off-chain data onto Ethereum. The system utilizes a network of staked miners that compete to solve a PoW challenge to submit the official value for requested data. Tokens are mined with every successful Tellor data point and the company takes a 10% dev share to support the development of the ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Tellor

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tellor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tellor should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tellor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

