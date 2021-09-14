Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL) Stock Holdings Lifted by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL) by 94.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 284,014 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 138,014 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.07% of Tellurian worth $1,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Tellurian by 41.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 55,971 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 16,513 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Tellurian in the second quarter valued at about $186,000. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tellurian during the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. Keeler Thomas Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tellurian by 49.9% during the 2nd quarter. Keeler Thomas Management LLC now owns 90,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new stake in shares of Tellurian during the 2nd quarter worth about $156,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TELL opened at $3.22 on Tuesday. Tellurian Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.68 and a twelve month high of $5.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -12.38 and a beta of 2.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.11.

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.03). Tellurian had a negative return on equity of 63.23% and a negative net margin of 173.31%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tellurian Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TELL shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Tellurian from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Tellurian from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. DNB Markets upgraded Tellurian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.40 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. B. Riley started coverage on Tellurian in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tellurian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.83.

Tellurian, Inc engages in producing natural gas and investing in natural gas projects. It develops a portfolio of natural gas production, LNG marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an LNG terminal facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana. The company was founded by Charif Souki and Martin Houston in 1957 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

