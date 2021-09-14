TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) Shares Purchased by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,675,142 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 286,406 shares during the quarter. TELUS comprises approximately 0.5% of Toronto Dominion Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 1.01% of TELUS worth $327,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kempen Capital Management N.V. lifted its stake in shares of TELUS by 63.9% in the 1st quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 1,805 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of TELUS during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TELUS in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of TELUS by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,465 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in TELUS by 15.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,643 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.90% of the company’s stock.

TU has been the subject of a number of research reports. Desjardins lifted their price objective on TELUS from C$29.25 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of TELUS from C$30.00 to C$29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of TELUS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, July 16th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of TELUS from C$31.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TELUS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.45.

Shares of NYSE TU traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.15. The company had a trading volume of 10,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,232,484. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.85. TELUS Co. has a 52-week low of $16.87 and a 52-week high of $23.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $31.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.11, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.67.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. TELUS had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 7.63%. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that TELUS Co. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.254 dividend. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 126.58%.

About TELUS

TELUS Corp. is a telecommunications company. The company specializes in telecommunication services and products primarily for wireless and wireline voice and data. It operates through the following segments: Wireless and Wireline. The Wireless segment refers to the data and voice products for mobile technologies.

