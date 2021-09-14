Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) is New Silk Road Investment PTE Ltd.’s 2nd Largest Position

New Silk Road Investment PTE Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) by 57.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,703,409 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 618,311 shares during the period. Tencent Music Entertainment Group makes up approximately 13.9% of New Silk Road Investment PTE Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. New Silk Road Investment PTE Ltd. owned 0.10% of Tencent Music Entertainment Group worth $26,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 281.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,709 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 113.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 434.2% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. 27.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TME stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.07. 150,203 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,425,545. The company has a market cap of $13.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.30, a PEG ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.01. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 52-week low of $7.03 and a 52-week high of $32.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 2.88.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.10 billion. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TME. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $36.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. HSBC lowered shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. China Renaissance Securities initiated coverage on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital lowered shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tencent Music Entertainment Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.01.

About Tencent Music Entertainment Group

Tencent Music Entertainment Group engages in the operation of an online music entertainment platform. Its platform comprises of online music, online karaoke, and music-centric live streaming products. The company was founded on June 6, 2012 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

