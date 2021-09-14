Tendies Market Cap Achieves $460,015.31 (TEND)

Tendies (CURRENCY:TEND) traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 14th. One Tendies coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0613 or 0.00000130 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Tendies has a total market capitalization of $460,015.31 and $62,844.00 worth of Tendies was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Tendies has traded down 15.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.45 or 0.00064325 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002113 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002830 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.73 or 0.00143094 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.70 or 0.00014151 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002113 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $380.27 or 0.00803380 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.76 or 0.00043863 BTC.

Tendies Profile

Tendies is a coin. Tendies’ total supply is 7,900,710 coins and its circulating supply is 7,500,710 coins. Tendies’ official Twitter account is @TendiesCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Tendies’ official website is tendies.dev

According to CryptoCompare, “Tendies (TEND) is an Ethereum-based deflationary cryptocurrency. Tend Features:Hyper deflation: 4 % of all TEND present in pool are drained daily.Anyone can make the call to drain the pool. Caller gets 1% of drained tokens.Drained tokens are then sent to two distinct addresses.The first address is the famous 0x00000 address. 51% of drained TEND are burned.The second address is a secondary smart contract pool address, which we call, the TENDIES BUCKET. 48% of drained tokens are sent to this bucket, and rewards are then distributed to top holders every 3 days. Anyone can make the call to distribute. “

Tendies Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tendies directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tendies should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tendies using one of the exchanges listed above.

