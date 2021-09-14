Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) Stock Position Boosted by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) by 35.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,973 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 15,918 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.07% of Tenneco worth $1,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Tenneco by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 474,634 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,088,000 after buying an additional 3,946 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Tenneco by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,717,635 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $18,413,000 after buying an additional 4,860 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Tenneco by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,762 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 5,172 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Tenneco by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 47,908 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after buying an additional 6,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Tenneco in the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TEN opened at $13.97 on Tuesday. Tenneco Inc. has a one year low of $6.19 and a one year high of $22.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.68, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01). Tenneco had a positive return on equity of 233.09% and a negative net margin of 1.52%. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. Analysts anticipate that Tenneco Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TEN. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tenneco from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Tenneco from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Tenneco from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Tenneco from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.20.

Tenneco Company Profile

Tenneco, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, market and sale of innovative clean air, powertrain and ride performance products and systems. It operates through the following segments: Clean Air, Powertrain, Ride Performance, and Motorparts. The Clean Air segment offers products and systems designed to reduce pollution and optimize engine performance, acoustic tuning, and weight on a vehicle for light vehicle, commercial truck, and off-highway original equipment customers.

