TENT (TENT) Trading Up 47.8% This Week

TENT (CURRENCY:TENT) traded up 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 14th. Over the last seven days, TENT has traded up 47.8% against the U.S. dollar. TENT has a market capitalization of $1.15 million and approximately $100,986.00 worth of TENT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TENT coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0298 or 0.00000063 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get TENT alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $133.38 or 0.00282274 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $66.20 or 0.00140110 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $85.31 or 0.00180549 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00005691 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0744 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002339 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001064 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 74.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About TENT

TENT (TENT) is a mPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 22nd, 2017. TENT’s total supply is 38,741,780 coins and its circulating supply is 38,664,688 coins. TENT’s official Twitter account is @tentpay . The Reddit community for TENT is https://reddit.com/r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . TENT’s official website is tent.app

According to CryptoCompare, “TENT is a cryptocurrency project focused on privacy, security, and ease of use. Formed originally by SnowGem Foundation as SnowGem (XSG) in 2017, has been working to provide the product features set out in its roadmap with the guidance of its community.. TENT have implemented the Masternode Proof-of-Work (mPoW) system, TENT Secure, that uses existing TENT Masternodes to secure the blockchain and helps prevent 51% attacks from being successful. TENT Coin is based on Bitcoin protocol with zkSNARKS technology support, essentially zero-knowledge cryptography — the concept of one party proving to another party that they know a specific set of information without exposing any knowledge other than what they have said. “

TENT Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TENT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TENT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TENT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TENT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TENT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.