TenX (PAY) Price Tops $0.0591 on Exchanges

TenX (CURRENCY:PAY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 14th. In the last week, TenX has traded 4.3% lower against the dollar. One TenX coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0591 or 0.00000127 BTC on exchanges. TenX has a total market capitalization of $12.13 million and approximately $579,256.00 worth of TenX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.08 or 0.00062314 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002144 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002779 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $66.56 or 0.00142628 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002144 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00013367 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $379.32 or 0.00812847 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.32 or 0.00043548 BTC.

TenX Coin Profile

TenX (CRYPTO:PAY) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 7th, 2017. TenX’s total supply is 205,218,256 coins. TenX’s official message board is blog.tenx.tech . TenX’s official website is www.tenx.tech . The Reddit community for TenX is /r/TenX . TenX’s official Twitter account is @tenxwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TenX is a blockchain-based service that focuses on providing user access to a large range of blockchain assets with convenience and security. TenX offers a debit card and accompanying mobile wallet that can be funded with any blockchain asset. The TenX card can be used in almost 200 countries at over 36 million points of acceptance. The TenX token, PAY, allows users to “own” part of the TenX system, as, for every transaction made with the wallet, the token holder receives rewards in Ether. “

