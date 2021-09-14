TERA (TERA) Reaches Market Capitalization of $5.33 Million

TERA (CURRENCY:TERA) traded down 4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 14th. TERA has a total market cap of $5.33 million and approximately $186,233.00 worth of TERA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TERA coin can now be bought for about $0.0063 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, TERA has traded 20.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About TERA

TERA’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 844,711,128 coins. The official website for TERA is terafoundation.org . TERA’s official Twitter account is @terafoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TERA is actually a new re-invention of the blockchain protocol, which allowed to create a fully decentralized and high-performance blockchain platform for the development of DApps in JavaScript. In this case, the blockchain has a built-in cryptocurrency Tera, transactions on the network are free, and all DApps are stored inside the blockchain. “

Buying and Selling TERA

