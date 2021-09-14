Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Shares Bought by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 483,890 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,103 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.29% of Teradyne worth $64,822,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in shares of Teradyne by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 93.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TER opened at $122.32 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $122.31 and its 200-day moving average is $124.10. Teradyne, Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.20 and a 12 month high of $147.90. The firm has a market cap of $20.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.16. Teradyne had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 41.35%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. Teradyne’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.66%.

In related news, Director Marilyn Matz sold 4,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.18, for a total transaction of $499,588.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TER shares. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price target for the company from $148.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $148.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.56.

Teradyne Profile

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

