Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Stock Holdings Cut by Winslow Asset Management Inc.

Winslow Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 176,258 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,875 shares during the period. Teradyne makes up approximately 4.4% of Winslow Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Winslow Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.11% of Teradyne worth $23,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TER. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teradyne during the second quarter worth about $39,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in shares of Teradyne by 46.0% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the second quarter worth approximately $67,000. 93.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Marilyn Matz sold 4,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.18, for a total transaction of $499,588.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Teradyne stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $122.20. The stock had a trading volume of 9,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,653,293. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.20 and a 1 year high of $147.90.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Teradyne had a return on equity of 41.35% and a net margin of 27.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. Teradyne’s payout ratio is currently 8.66%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TER shares. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $148.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Teradyne in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Teradyne from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Susquehanna raised Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their target price for the company from $148.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.56.

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

